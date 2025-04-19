South Florida churches are pulling out all the stops to lure parishioners back into their pews. Easter is the one time of year most believers attend church in person and leaders are hoping to impress them so much, they'll make it part of their weekly routine.

“There’s a lot to do on a Sunday morning in South Florida. Travel, sports, beaches, brunch. But to nudge out the spiritual part of life for all of that? That’s a mistake,” said Pastor David Hughes, the leader of Church by the Glades in Coral Springs and First Baptist Church of Fort Lauderdale.

Pastor Hughes believes that "church should be not just inspiring—but the best hour of your week.”

According to the Pew Research Center, church attendance has been on the decline nationwide. But local South Florida congregations are finding fresh ways to connect with their communities.

“We bring production to it. We’re creative. We make church fun and inspiring,” Pastor Hughes said.

At Church by the Glades, you might walk in on a high-energy worship band performing under bright lights, and a dramatic sermon.

This year, some churches are getting even more inventive. For example, Reality Church in Miami is running a campaign called UberToChurch.com, offering free Uber rides to and from the sanctuary on Easter Sunday. Others are going the extra mile with giveaways—like a dozen eggs free for every first-time guest to show up at First Baptist Church.

Gregory Smith, a researcher with Pew, finds that many American remain spiritual.

“There have been long-term declines in American religion,” Smith explained. “But the United States remains a pretty religious, spiritual place. More than eight in ten people tell us they believe there’s something beyond the natural world.”