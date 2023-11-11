South Florida cities celebrate, honor Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, communities throughout Miami-Dade County hosted a series of events Saturday.

City of Miami Fire Rescue personnel, police officers and local leaders, including Mayor Francis Suarez began the morning with a ceremonial flag raising outside City Hall. Mayor Suarez was joined by his children as he spoke.

"These special moments in the year are one day," he told NBC6. "But, the truth is, it's an annual obligation for us to be grateful and to express that gratitude in person to the people that are serving our country."

His children assisted a city firefighter, who was also an Army veteran, in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and a Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial High School student sang the national anthem.

"I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your service and your sacrifice for our country as we are witnessing the events that are happening overseas," Mayor Suarez said. "Now, more than ever, it's a stark reminder of how things can go from being relatively calm to life-threatening in only a moment's notice; a reminder of what the men and women of our armed forces have to do, day in and day out, to defend our country."

Miami Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Chiquita Butler echoed that sentiment.

"Thank you for your unwavering sacrifice. Thank you for allowing us to sleep at night peacefully, and we pray that those who are still serving, that angels protect you day in and day out," she said. "For those that made the ultimate sacrifice, that God gives your family peace, and for that, we continue to pray."

Later in the morning, the City of Miami Beach held its 15th annual Veterans Day parade and celebration.

"Veterans Day is the time Miami Beach thanks the men and women who proudly served their country in uniform," Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak said. "It's also a moment to reflect on the city's history of support for our armed forces."

According to a release, over the years since its inception, the parade has grown from having approximately 50 participants to now more than 2,000, including students, organizations, businesses, military groups and public officials.