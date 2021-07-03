South Florida Cities, Counties Preparing for Potential Impact From Hurricane Elsa

Officials across South Florida are preparing for the potential impact from what is now Hurricane Elsa as it moves toward the area early next week.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed a local state of emergency Saturday, allowing the county to mobilize resources if needed.

Monroe County Emergency Management activated its Incident Management Team in preparation for the storm, which could make landfall in the Florida Keys by late Monday night.

“Now is the time to make sure you and your family have established an emergency plan and have a fully-stocked emergency supply kit,” Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner said.

Cities across the area are preparing as well, with the city of Lauderhill offering free sand until 5 pm Saturday at Veterans Park (7600 NW 50th Street). Bags and shovels will be available and all residents must show a valid government ID to show they live in the city.