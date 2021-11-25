Thanksgiving

South Florida Cities, Groups Hosting Various Thanksgiving Day Events Thursday

Across South Florida, several cities are hosting events to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday

The city of North Miami is holding its 46th annual Winternational Thanksgiving Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. The parade will run along 125th Street from Northeast 6th Avenue to 10th Avenue.

NBC 6 reporter Marcine Joseph will co-host the event along with radio personality Supa Cindy from 99 Jamz.

A Thanksgiving brunch will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Oasis at Magic City Innovation District, located at 363 N.E. 61st Street in Little Haiti.

Former NFL and Miami Hurricanes player Bryant McKinnie will team up with the Miami-Dade Corrections Department to hand out 2,000 hot meals at the Joseph Caleb Center, located at 5400 NW 22nd Avenue in Miami, from 9 a.m. to noon.

