South Florida Cities Holding Events Monday to Celebrate Fourth of July Holiday

Across Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, various cities will be holding events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on what will be America's 246th birthday.

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will hold a town parade with family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive. Miami Beach will hold its Fire on the Fourth Festival starting at noon at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.

The 63rd annual Key Biscayne Fourth of July Parade will take place Monday starting at 11 a.m. on Fernwood Road.

The city of Tamarac will hold a celebration starting at noon at the Caporella Aquatic Complex (9300 NW 58th Street) following by an All-American Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Tamarac Sports Complex.

Miami-Dade County Parks will hold a fireworks celebration starting at 4 p.m. at Tropical Park.

The city of Davie will hold its annual Fun on the 4th celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pine Island Park, located at 3801 S. Pine Island Road.

A drive-in fireworks show will take place at Calder Casino in Miami Gardens, located at 21001 NW 27th Avenue, with gates opening at 7 p.m. and the fireworks going off at 9 p.m.

The events conclude on Ocean Drive with a fireworks show and free patriotic concert at Lummus Park starting at 8:30 p.m.

