South Florida Cities Holding MLK Day Events Monday Honoring Dr. King's Legacy

Across South Florida, several cities will take part in events Monday to honor the life, legacy and memory of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The second annual 1South-Dade MLK Unity Bike Ride and Day of Service will take place starting at 7 a.m. at the Naranja Park, located at 14150 SW 264th Street. County commissioner Kionne McGhee is among those expected to take part.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

City Year Miami will hold a day of service at both Brownsville Middle School and Redland Middle School starting at 8 a.m..

The city of Tamarac will hold a Unity March at 8:30 a.m. at Tamarac Park, located at 7501 N. University Drive. The city of Miramar will hold a celebration starting at 10 a.m. at Lakeshore Park while Pembroke Pines will hold an event at the Charles F. Dodge City Center starting at 10 a.m.

Miami's 45th annual MLK Parade starts at 11 a.m. along Northwest 54th Street. The parade will span eight miles and traces the steps Dr. King traveled in Miami during visits.

A parade will also take place in the city of Pompano Beach, starting at 9 a.m. at Blanche Ely High School and ending with a celebration at Mitchell Moore Park, located at 901 Northwest 10th Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Last Friday, Gwen Cherry Park hosted a collaborative effort between Miami-Dade parks, Feeding South Florida, and the Miami Marlins Foundation to help those in the area. The partnership produced around 500 boxes filled with fresh produce and food for those who need it to pick up in a drive-thru event.

“It helps the community out when we’re trying to make ends meet,” said Bridgette King, who received a box. She lives in Liberty City. “We’re just getting back to work and school in Miami-Dade County so I think it’s a good event to help the community.”

Organizers say events like this go hand in hand with what King worked to accomplish – equality regardless of the color of someone’s skin.

An event with the theme of disrupting inequity was also hosted at Florida International University. For more than three decades, an annual breakfast brings people from the university and community together to celebrate the civil rights pioneer’s mission.

People say this event embodies what King fought to accomplish.

“Thank God for Dr. King,” said Jeannette Walker, who received a food bag from the event. “All the things that he did, all those things are still living on. You all give the community hope.”