South Florida Cities Plan New Look Memorial Day Events Amid Pandemic

With some parts of South Florida still not even open amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's Memorial Day holiday will look much different with some cities going virtual in their remembrance ceremonies.

The city of North Miami will hold a virtual ceremony, being held Monday at 10 a.m. on the city’s Facebook page, honoring the fallen heroes with a wreath dedication and 21-gun salute to remember those who gave their lives defending freedom.

Some cities, including Hialeah, are holding events in public if the weather holds out, with that city's mayor planning an event at Triangle Park to commemorate those who have served.

A Flood Watch was issued this weekend for the counties in South Florida and has been extended into Tuesday morning.

The pandemic has kept several main tourist areas closed since the middle of March, with Broward not reopening their beaches until Tuesday morning along with hotels and gyms reopening the same day. Beaches will be open from sunrise until sunset with no picnics or sunbathing allowed.

Miami Beach, a normal hotbed of activity during the holiday weekend, remains closed until June 1st with restaurants in the city still limited to takeout service.

“It’s very different this year as those projections we would typically get from hotel occupancy, we simply don’t have this year,” said Ernesto Rodriguez from the Miami Beach Police Department.

Both Miami and Miami Beach plan to reopen restaurants for restricted dining starting Wednesday.