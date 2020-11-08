South Florida Cities Prepare for Eta Impact, Distribute Sandbags

Parts of South Florida are expected to see plenty of rainfall and strong winds through Monday as Tropical Storm Eta passes through the area.

Sunday morning, Eta had reached maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Florida Power and Light Company sent a press release warning that "a significant number of customers from the Treasure Coast to Miami-Dade County and areas throughout Southwest Florida could experience power outages as severe weather affects the state's southern peninsula for several days."

The company added that it was prepared with 10,000 personnel ready to respond. Customers can enroll in alerts by texting the word 'Join' to 69375.

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency Saturday for Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties, urging residents to stock up on supplies.

Miami-Dade County opened its evacuation center at 2 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds located at 10901 Coral Way, Gate 2 for residents who may need refuge.

"All residents should secure objects that winds could blow around, such as garbage carts, patio furniture, garden tools and toys," the Mayor Carlos Gimenez's office said in a press release.

The South Florida Water Management District said they are lowering canals and staffing pump stations and control rooms as they watch the forecast. They advised residents to secure any loose items that could clog storm drains or swales.

Steve MacLaughlin has the latest on Tropical Storm Eta, which is expected to make its way past South Florida throughout Sunday evening.

SAND BAG DISTRIBUTION

The city of Hialeah Gardens will be distributing sand bags to residents Sunday at 13601 Northwest 107 Avenue. All residents will be allowed up to five bags per vehicle. If you need further information please contact Mayor Yioset De La Cruz at 305-558-4144 or ydelacruz@cityofhialeahgardens.com.

will be distributing sand bags to residents Sunday at 13601 Northwest 107 Avenue. All residents will be allowed up to five bags per vehicle. If you need further information please contact Mayor Yioset De La Cruz at 305-558-4144 or ydelacruz@cityofhialeahgardens.com. Lauderhill residents can assemble their own sand bags for free at Veterans Park in the northeast corner of the parking lot, located at 7600 Northwest 50th Street. The sand will be given a way on a first come, first serve basis from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. People are asked to bring their own bags and proof of Lauderhill residency.

residents can assemble their own sand bags for free at Veterans Park in the northeast corner of the parking lot, located at 7600 Northwest 50th Street. The sand will be given a way on a first come, first serve basis from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. People are asked to bring their own bags and proof of Lauderhill residency. The City of Dania Beach will be distributing sandbags from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the City Hall Parking Garage located at 100 West Dania Beach Boulevard. 6 bags will be given per vehicle on a first come, first serve basis. A valid ID is required.

will be distributing sandbags from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the City Hall Parking Garage located at 100 West Dania Beach Boulevard. 6 bags will be given per vehicle on a first come, first serve basis. A valid ID is required. The City of Miami will be distributing sandbags from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Grapeland Park, located at 1550 Northwest 37th Avenue, and Legion Park, located at 6447 Northeast 7th Avenue. There is a limit of 5 bags per person, and proof of residency is required.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also was reminding residents of safety precautions they can take.

"If you see standing water, whether it’s driving or walking or biking, it is never a good idea to walk or drive into flooded areas as water may be deeper than it appears hiding all kinds of hazards like debris or sharp objects," Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez said.

Further south in the Keys, officials were monitoring the storm closely, but had no plans yet to evacuate tourists or residents. They urged residents to secure their boats and encouraged visitors to consider altering plans until Eta had passed.

“Residents need to monitor this storm and be prepared for high tropical storm force sustained winds and hurricane strength gusts,” said Shannon Wiener, Monroe County Emergency Management Director.