South Florida college students in Israel plan evacuation

As Israel and Iran continue trading missile strikes, some U.S. citizens have begun making plans to evacuate including many young students who are studying and participating in different programs.

Thirty-three college students with ties in Miami are in Israel as part of a program and now, they're planning to leave.

But one thing that they said is they remain proud and resilient to be Jewish.

Smiles were on their faces as they sang and danced in a room full of what appeared to be joy.

But several of those South Florida college students are hiding in a bomb shelter in Tel Aviv.

"They just sound like loud booms in the sky," said a student. "You know that you’re still standing underneath threats to your life."

Three students spoke with NCB6 at a secure, undisclosed location in Israel.

They arrived at the end of May to participate in the Birthright Onward Program, which provides students internships in Israel to those of Jewish descent and helps reconnect them with their Jewish identities.

"We knew we were coming to a country where there was conflict, especially through Yemen," said a student.

After recent nights of escalating conflict with Israel and Iran exchanging missiles, they were told they had to leave.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced on Wednesday that the U.S. is organizing evacuations out of Israel for citizens who are “wanting to leave” the country.

"It’s escalated a little bit more and even though a lot of us, if not most of us, wish we could stay, it’s gotten to a point where it’s out of our control, it’s out of our hands," said a student.

The students said they have mixed feelings about leaving Israel and said the love of their home country and pride in being Jewish has them wanting to stay.

The reality, they said, is that being there is dangerous for them.

Now, they're focusing on their Jewish identity to push them forward.

"The situation itself is scary," said a student. "Being in a warzone is scary. There’s no sugarcoating that. There’s no getting around that. But what keeps me going is the fact that I know, that as Jews, we know, we have experienced this before."

Those students told NBC6 that they plan to head to Cyprus in the coming days before flying back to the States.

They said the program has been very supportive, focusing on their safety first and foremost.