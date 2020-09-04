South Florida Congresswoman Denied Access to USPS Facility for ‘Spot Check' Over Mail Concerns

A member of Congress from South Florida says she was denied entry to a United States Postal Service facility early Friday morning as questions remain over mail times for voter ballots ahead of the upcoming general election.

NBC 6 cameras were at the facility in Opa-locka where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz attempted to do a spot check after speaking with union members about conditions at processing centers across the area. Caution tape was placed over a gate in the early morning hours at the facility to block entry.

“This is an outrage, an absolute outrage,” Wasserman Schultz said. “If they think they are going to throw a bed sheet over what’s going on behind these doors, they are mistaken.”

Wasserman Schultz, who sits on the oversight committee in the U.S. House of Representatives for the USPS, says she received pictures showing mail dating as far back as July at facilities in the area. She is scheduled to visit another facility in Miami Gardens later Friday morning.

NBC 6 reached out to the USPS for comment but has not heard back from them.