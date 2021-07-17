South Florida Continues Support of Cuba Protests with Rallies in Miami, Washington DC

A number of events are taking place in South Florida this weekend, as residents continue to show support for the protests taking place in Cuba.

On Saturday July 17, there will be a rally for Cuba at the Freedom Tower on Biscayne Boulevard beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Several artists are set to appear at this rally to raise their voices as they stand in solidarity with the Cuban people fighting for freedom on the island.

It should be noted that this will not be a concert, but a demonstration in support of the movement.

The Freedom Tower has stood as a symbol of hope and freedom in Miami for many immigrants who once sought citizenship in South Florida.

“You will see images that we’ve gotten access to from people in Cuba,” he said. “You will hear voice notes of people in Cuba talking directly to the exile community, talking to the international community and to all of their brothers and sisters out here — whoever can be an echo for their cry for liberty.”

Organizers are encouraging all members of the Miami community to join.

On Sunday, July 18, members of the community will be holding the "Estamos Contigo" Cuba March.

The event will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Jose Marti Memorial at 861 SW 13th Avenue in Miami and participants will walk to the Little Havana mural.

Organizers are asking that participants wear white and bring their Cuban flags, posters and banners.

And nearly 300 people boarded buses in Grapeland Park on Friday and headed to Washington, D.C to bring a “show of love” for the cause of Cuban freedom.

Once in Washington, D.C., protesters’ plan is to arrive at the Cuban Embassy, joined by other Cuban-American protesters from across the country to rally and then move to the White House in the afternoon.