South Florida Corrections Officer Accused of Soliciting Murder, Smuggling Contraband

A South Florida corrections officer has been arrested after authorities said he plotted with undercover detectives to bring contraband items like cocaine and a gun into a prison, and tried to arrange to have someone murdered.

Jose D. Alcazar, 49, was arrested Monday in Hialeah Gardens on numerous charges including solicitation of murder, cocaine possession, possession of a controlled substance, criminal solicitation, introducing a phone into prison, introducing a weapon into prison, and unlawful compensation for official behavior, an arrest report said.

The investigation into Alcazar, an officer at the South Bay Correctional Facility in Palm Beach County, began in January after a confidential informant told investigators Alcazar was bringing contraband into the facility, the report said.

Investigators learned Alcazar would pick up cocaine and other contraband items on the weekend to bring into the facility, and set up an undercover operation using an investigator who posted as the informant's nephew, the report said.

In March, investigators arranged to have Alcazar bring three SIM cards into the facility in exchange for $1,200, the report said.

At the time of the exchange, Alcazar said he wanted to have a man killed, and the undercover investigator told him he'd look into it, the report said.

When they spoke again earlier this month, Alcazar told the undercover investigator he needed a revolver small enough that he could take it into the correctional facility, the report said.

When they met up on Monday, Alcazar told the officer he could have his "uncle," the confidential informant, moved to a different facility in exchange for $10,000, the report said.

During the meeting, Alcazar gave the officer a container of cocaine in exchange for $1,900, with $400 going toward the cocaine and the rest a down payment on the $10,000, the report said.

Alcazar and the undercover officer also discussed the murder Alcazar wanted done, the report said.

"I just wanted to make sure you want the victim disappeared," the officer asked Alcazar, according to the report.

"Uh huh, you observe him and analyze him, if you think if is better for him to get wacked to leave all of us in peace," Alcazar responded, according to the report. "I am doing this for my wife and my family."

A short time later, Alcazar was taken into custody and booked into the Miami-Dade jail. Attorney information wasn't available.