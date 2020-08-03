coronavirus

South Florida Corrections Officer Dies After Positive Coronavirus Test: Union President

894670818
Getty Images

A South Florida corrections officer died over the weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

The 48-year-old officer, whose name wasn't released, passed away Sunday night, South Florida Police Benevolent Association president Steadman Stahl said at a news conference Monday.

"It's the first one that we know of that's happened within the corrections or the police in Miami-Dade County," Stahl said.

Local

coronavirus 5 hours ago

‘It's Devastating': Fort Lauderdale Man Who Lost Bakery Dies Due to COVID-19

climate change 13 hours ago

The Problem With Plastic

Stahl said he wasn't sure where the officer was assigned or when he had last been at work.

"I think this disease is affecting everything we're doing," Stahl said. "It's a dangerous disease that we have to address."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19Miami-Dade
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us