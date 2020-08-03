South Florida Corrections Officer Dies After Positive Coronavirus Test: Union President

A South Florida corrections officer died over the weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

The 48-year-old officer, whose name wasn't released, passed away Sunday night, South Florida Police Benevolent Association president Steadman Stahl said at a news conference Monday.

"It's the first one that we know of that's happened within the corrections or the police in Miami-Dade County," Stahl said.

Stahl said he wasn't sure where the officer was assigned or when he had last been at work.

"I think this disease is affecting everything we're doing," Stahl said. "It's a dangerous disease that we have to address."