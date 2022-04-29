South Florida Corrections Officers Accused of Murdering Inmate Denied Bond

Three South Florida corrections officers accused of beating an inmate to death made their first appearance in court Friday where they were denied bond.

The three officers - Ronald Connor, 24, Christopher Rolon, 29, and Kirk Walton, 34 - face charges including second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery of an elderly adult and cruel treatment of a detainee, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Miami-Dade Corrections

All three were denied bond by Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After the hearings, attorneys for two of the officers spoke briefly about the charges.

"Right now we don't even know what's happening, we don't have a warrant, we don't have the affidavit, we have nothing," said attorney Edward Martinez, who represents Rolon. "These charges seem really bad and they are bad, but Mr. Rolon enjoys a privilege that every single American has and I hope that everyone will understand that, that up until now he is innocent until the state can prove this beyond a reasonable doubt."

"We're looking forward to establishing his innocence when we go to court," said attorney David Donet, who represents Walton. "At this point it's just mere allegations against him and he's as innocent as anybody else until the state can prove those charges against him."

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and officials with the Florida Department of Corrections and Florida Department of Law Enforcement have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to discuss the case.

The charges stem from the Feb. 14 death of 60-year-old Ronald Gene Ingram, who died during a transfer from Dade Correctional Institution.

Florida Department of Corrections

FDLE officials said before Ingram had been removed from his cell in the mental health unit, he reportedly threw urine on an officer.

Ingram was placed in handcuffs and that's when the officers began to beat him, officials said.

Officials said Ingram was beaten so badly he had to be carried to the transport van that was set to take him to Lake Correctional Institution, in central Florida.

Ingram was placed in a secure compartment in the van by himself, but when the van made a stop in Ocala, he was found deceased laying on a bench in the van, officials said.

A medical examiner determined Ingram's death was caused by a punctured lung that led to internal bleeding, officials said. He also had injuries to his face and torso consistent with a beating.

Department of Corrections records show Ingram had been sentenced to life in prison on a first-degree murder charge in 1986 out of Hillsborough County.