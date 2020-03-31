South Florida Couple Anxiously Awaits COVID-19 Test Results

A South Florida couple has been waiting for weeks to find out whether they have COVID-19.

It's been 11 days since Karen and Brad Nickel got tested for the novel coronavirus.

"Theres this frustration and dread of having symptoms the symptoms are advancing, you can feel some of the pain in your lungs as you're going along," Brad Nickel said.

The couple, who has been married for 13 years, share the same symptoms.

The Nickels were told their test results would take seven days. It's been nearly two weeks.

Perhaps the most difficult thing about all of this for Karen is that her 79-year-old mother is alone, and Karen can’t be with her, for fear of getting her sick.

"I’d love for her to be able to come over and give her a hug but right now," she said. "She's got to be by herself and I just want the results."

More than 1,000 people are awaiting coronavirus test results, which doesn't include private tests. The Nickels got tested at Baptist Health, but the samples went to a private lab. In a statement, Baptist said due to the volume of tests, results could take longer than 10 days.