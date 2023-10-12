South Florida couple's donation helps build world's first underground anti-missile blood bank in Israel

One of the biggest needs in times of war is a healthy supply of blood. But up until last year, Israel’s national blood bank was in an area that made it vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

Miami philanthropists, Ann and Ari Deshe, traveled there and saw it first-hand.

“My wife and I looked at each other and we couldn’t believe ourselves, this is where they store the blood? This location? It’s like unbelievable,” Ari said.

They decided to join a plan to relocate the blood bank to a more secure, underground, anti-missile facility.

The Deshes were one of the South Florida families that made that plan a reality thanks to their generous donation.

“I’m just really glad that it’s there and we can keep the blood safe,” Ann said. It’s everything, it’s also a mother’s milk bank it does many things for the country.”

Two days after the massacre led by Hamas, the blood center became fully operational. Now it’s needed more than ever.

“We never dreamt that this would happen so quickly this was basically for the future,” Ann said.

The blood is stored and processed behind large blast doors. Three of the building’s six floors are underground.

The $135 million project was made possible primarily by American donors. The Blood Center was named the Marcus National Blood Services Center, after Bernie Marcus, the founder of Home Depot and his wife Billi, who donated $35 million.

For Ari and Ann, theirs was a gift that will now save lives as the war rages on in their beloved Israel.

“I really hope that the Israelis are going to live in peace without threat and danger of attack,” Ari said.