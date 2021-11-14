South Florida Cuban Exile Community Holds Caravan in Solidarity with Island Protest

The Cuban exile community in South Florida held a motorcade in Miami to show support for the dissidence on the island and the opposition march to be held Monday, November 15. The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance estimated around 1,200 cars and thousands of people in attendance. The Assembly, which brings together more than 35 associations that fight for democracy on the island, encouraged exiles in Miami, especially Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, to join the caravan, which concluded with a rally at Freedom Tower. The caravan left from the Cuban Memorial in Tamiami Park. At Biscayne Bay, cars and rally goers were met by a number of boats from the Democracy Flotilla, showing their solidarity with the civic marches that will take place in Cuba on Monday.

This caravan is part of the activities that Cuban exiles have planned to support the National Strike for Freedom, launched by activists on the island. Events were also held in Washington, D.C. and other cities across the country.

The November 15 march continues the protests that broke out in numerous cities in Cuba last July to demand democratic change, which were harshly repressed by the Government chaired by Miguel Díaz-Canel.

"Now the Cuban government knows the intention of the Cuban people," Cuban activist Rosa Maria Paya said. "On July 11th, the Cuban people surprised the dictatorship. Now they are ready and have already implemented a massive wave of repression."

Paya also said that members of a delegation of the European Parliament and Cubans also asked for permission to fly to Havana on Monday, but that the Cuban government has not granted permission, but they plan to wait at the airport to go on a private plane until the last minute.

"In a humanitarian mission of observation,” Paya said. “We need those impartial watchers taking note of everything that happens in Cuba and also in a way protecting the Cuban people."

The communist government says they will not allow Monday's protest to happen. Cuba's foreign minister calls the protest a destabilizing operation designed in Washington.

"They asked for permission, Cuban government denied because they say even when it is in the constitution that you can speak up and protest pacifically, they even that they denied the permission to protest," Cuban-American Maica Gonzalez said.

On Sunday, U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez tweeted a video in support of the Cuban protests, saying in Spanish that "Today more than ever, the Cuban people want freedom.

Hoy más que nunca el pueblo cubano quiere libertad. Todo mi apoyo a las personas que quieren protestar este #15NovCuba por sus derechos. Le pido esta administración que vigile y denuncie las acciones represivas que el régimen castrista puede tomar en contra del pueblo. #CubaLibre pic.twitter.com/GOAg1XD2Vf — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) November 14, 2021

Gimenez along with South Florida Republican congressmembers Maria Elvira Salazar and Mario Diaz-Balart and New York congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to "send a clear message to the illegitimate Cuban regime."

I’m joining my colleagues in SUPPORT of the #15NovCuba protests. I’m urging @SecBlinken to send a clear message to the illegitimate Cuban regime that their constant denial of basic human rights to the Cuban people WILL NOT be tolerated any longer. #PatriaYVida #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/oOiqv3Zxcf — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) November 13, 2021

South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz went on MSNBC to talk about the bipartisan resolution she led in Congress back in July when the original protests started.