South Florida Dad Honored by Miami Fire Rescue for Saving Family from Burning Home

A South Florida dad was honored as a hero Friday after saving his family from their burning home several years ago.

Darryl Manning was given the Live Saving Award by the City of Miami Fire Rescue. His house had caught on fire in April of 2019.

"I was asleep," Manning recalled to NBC 6. "I think my wife is really the hero, because if not for her, I don't think I would've woken up."

When Manning did wake up around 4 a.m. that day, he immediately knew something was off.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Our room was really hot,” he said. “When I opened the door, the black smoke rushed in.” He ran to save his wife and son first.

“I quickly busted out the windows with my hand, and pushed the frame down for them two to go out,” he said.

“I told them I got to go, I can’t wait on y’all. So I went through my bathroom which is a little narrow window, which I busted out and got cut up really bad.”

Manning had several cuts and was bleeding from the rescue. The scars are still there today. But the pain did not stop him: he ran back in to save his two daughters.

“They were asleep, comfortable,” he said. “I woke them up and said, ‘Man the house is on fire, y’all come on, let’s go, let’s go.’”

Everyone made it out of the house safely. Firefighters said Manning had even put out most of the fires before deputies arrived. An investigation revealed the flames had been caused by the air conditioner.

Manning spent a few days in the hospital recovering. "I'm just glad to be here," Manning said Friday. "It's great."