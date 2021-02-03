first alert weather

South Florida Dealing With Coldest Temperatures in Nearly One Year Wednesday

After a similar looking day on Thursday, a big warming trend kicks in Friday and into the weekend

If you think it's colder than normal in South Florida on Wednesday, you are correct after the latest front has dropped temperatures to near record levels of late.

The area had another cool morning Wednesday as many locations dipped into the 40s, the coolest weather for many in about a year. Many areas will be 10 to 15 degrees below average. On a positive note, there is a little less wind.

This should take the edge off the temperatures just a little. Look for another cool afternoon as highs struggle to get out of the mid-60s, a good 10 degrees below average.

Cold weather emergencies were declared in both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Shelters opened for those looking for a place to stay as temperatures were expected to dip Tuesday night.

If this is too cool for you, at least we will see another day chock full of sunshine.

After a similar looking day on Thursday, a big warming trend kicks in Friday and into the weekend. Highs return to the upper 70s to 80 degrees with lows back to the 60s.

A few raindrops may flare up this weekend and early next week as another front rolls in. This one will not bring a big drop in temperatures.

