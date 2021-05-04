South Florida Dealing With Major Heat, Humidity Tuesday Before Needed Rain Arrives

Residents and tourists will likely be sweating for most of Tuesday across South Florida with temperatures reaching feels like numbers normally seen in the summer.

It's quite warm and humid out there and it looked like another record breaker to start the day. Many locations didn't even dropped below 80 degrees as we are running about 10 degrees above average.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tuesday afternoon will be warm as well with numbers hitting the upper 80s, but when you factor in the humidity it'll feel more like the upper 90s. We won't see much rain to cool us off, but at least we will have a southeast breeze to keep the air circulating.

We stay warm through the rest of the week, but rain chances tick up as we hit Thursday and Friday. This is actually great news considering our drought situation. Many locations need a good 5-7" of rain to erase the drought. This is likely part of the reason why the wildfire south of Homestead got a bit out of control.

A front will dip through the region, lowering rain chances this weekend and cooling us down just a touch. Look for highs in the mid-80s with a slight drop in humidity too and only a 20% chance of a shower or storm.