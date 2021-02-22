South Florida Dealing With Windy, Wetter Monday Thanks to Latest Front

Those across South Florida will need to pack some extra hair spray and maybe that umbrella with wind and rain chances increasing to start the work week.

After a breezy weekend, look for more wind Monday along with a 20 to 30% chance of a few showers and an isolated storm. Morning temperatures have returned to the 70s with highs expected to top out in the low 80s.

Be aware that the wind will keep a small craft advisory in play through the afternoon along with a moderate risk of rip currents.

A new front will work into the region Tuesday, keeping a 30% chance of showers and storms around as highs once again drift into the 80s. This front won't blast through the area, but it will work through and stall just to our south.

Our morning numbers drop just a touch as we will see mid to upper 60s briefly Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs will stubbornly remain in the low 80s.

Winds will return to the south and bring 80s, more sunshine and more humidity later this week and weekend.