Palm Beach County

South Florida Deputies Get Photo Chance With Film Legend Sylvester Stallone

Stallone recently purchased a home in Palm Beach and was eating at the Intracoastal Waterway restaurant when the deputies approached for a photo.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A group of deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office got a chance to meet an acting legend all by simply going out to lunch this week.

The agency posted the photo on social media with four of their deputies posing for a photo with Sylvester Stallone, star of such films as the “Rocky” series as well as “Rambo”.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Stallone recently purchased a home in Palm Beach and was eating at the Intracoastal Waterway restaurant when the deputies approached for a photo.

Stallone agreed to the photo outside the restaurant and spoke with the deputies for several minutes.

PBCSO took a chance to have some fun with the photo, posting it with several puns referencing films on Stallone’s resume.

Stallone has ties to South Florida dating back to before becoming a successful actor, spending time as a student at both Miami-Dade College and the University of Miami.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach County Sheriff’s officeSylvester Stallone
