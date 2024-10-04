South Florida dockworkers to return to work after contract extension, tentative deal reached

Thousands of dockworkers are heading back to work Friday after reaching a tentative agreement on pay. Longshoremen across the county and in South Florida went on strike earlier this week with several demands.

After days of protesting, dockworkers got what they demanded.

The International Longshoremen’s Association and the United States Maritime Alliance said both sides reached a tentative agreement on pay Thursday and agreed to extend their current contract until Jan. 15.

Employers have now agreed to a 62% pay hike, up from their initial offer of 50%. The conflict over automation is still under negotiation.

The news quickly spread outside Port Miami and Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

“Strike is over with, we're settled, we're good,” Jahmari Murray said.

“What you're looking at is democracy and power of the people,” said Johnnie Dixon, the president of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1526.

Dixon called the news humbling.

“These are the ones who sacrificed, took the time off didn’t go to work just said we're demanding a fair contract,” he said.

“You still have to fight for what you want, what you deserve, what you know you're worth,” Casonya Desvignes said.

Dockworkers demanded a fair contract, better pay and limits on automatic equipment and machine control at ports. The tentative agreement ends a strike that started at midnight Tuesday and appears to also end fears of supply chain issues and price increases.

“Invest in people, don't invest in machines, machines don't pay taxes, buy house or cars, the men and women you see behind us are the economic movers,” Dixon said.

President Joe Biden called the tentative deal progress toward a strong contract and thanked all the parties involved for reopening the ports.

Both sides only mentioned pay, so they will go back to the bargaining table to negotiate other issues like automation.