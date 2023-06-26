South Florida doctor accused of hate crime in 2021 battery avoids prison with plea deal

A South Florida doctor charged with a hate crime after a 2021 assault of a Hispanic man outside a supermarket will avoid prison as part of a plea deal.

The trial of Dr. Jennifer Wright, an anesthesiologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center, was scheduled to begin Monday in a Miami-Dade courtroom.

But Wright took a plea deal and admitted she was guilty for battery and criminal mischief, more than two years after the incident.

Under the terms of the deal, Wright was sentenced to one year of probation and will have to participate in racial sensitivity and anger management training.

Wright had been waiting in line at a Hialeah supermarket and became angered after a man asked her in Spanish to keep her distance because of COVID-19 guidelines.

According to an arrest report, Wright stabbed the victim’s vehicle with her keys while saying he needed to go back to his country and then punched and kicked the man.

Wright drove away before police could respond.

Officials said the attack took place the day President Joe Biden took office. Wright was reported to be a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors sought hate crime charges in the case.