Hialeah

South Florida doctor accused of hate crime in 2021 battery avoids prison with plea deal

The trial of Dr. Jennifer Wright, an anesthesiologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center, was scheduled to begin Monday in a Miami-Dade courtroom

By Christian Colón

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida doctor charged with a hate crime after a 2021 assault of a Hispanic man outside a supermarket will avoid prison as part of a plea deal.

The trial of Dr. Jennifer Wright, an anesthesiologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center, was scheduled to begin Monday in a Miami-Dade courtroom.

But Wright took a plea deal and admitted she was guilty for battery and criminal mischief, more than two years after the incident.

Under the terms of the deal, Wright was sentenced to one year of probation and will have to participate in racial sensitivity and anger management training.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Wright had been waiting in line at a Hialeah supermarket and became angered after a man asked her in Spanish to keep her distance because of COVID-19 guidelines.

According to an arrest report, Wright stabbed the victim’s vehicle with her keys while saying he needed to go back to his country and then punched and kicked the man.

Wright drove away before police could respond.

Local

decision 2024 59 mins ago

DeSantis unveils immigration and border security policy that largely mirrors Trump's

Hialeah 41 mins ago

Councilman urges action after alarming allegations of more than 30,000 missed 911 calls in Hialeah

Officials said the attack took place the day President Joe Biden took office. Wright was reported to be a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors sought hate crime charges in the case.

This article tagged under:

HialeahMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us