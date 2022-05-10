South Florida Doctor Reacts to Skyrocketing Interest in Vasectomies After Draft Leak

Daily searches for vasectomies have soared, according to an online study. Doctors in South Florida who perform them say it could be a matter of time until they see a spike in visits.

Kendall urologist Dr. Andres Piñon says vasectomies are one of the most common procedures, taking just about 10 minutes in the office.

Dr. Piñon says his office saw about a 30-40% spike in procedures during the pandemic.

Online searches for vasectomies increased 99% after the leaked of the Supreme Court draft decision on abortion rights.

Now, after a draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked to the public, online searches for vasectomies have surged 99% according to an analysis of Google trends.

“Birth control is a two-way street, both parents are involved,” said Dr. Piñon.

He said he’s not surprised that men are curious.

“We’ve seen a little bit of an uptick, but I suspect it will be a larger one soon,” said Dr. Piñon.

He says men who consider this need to be sure. Though it’s reversible, that can be much more complicated.

“If you wait a long time, basically the sperm producing part of the testicle fatigues, and then you have to go to high-tech treatments to extract sperm,” said Dr. Piñon.

One couple says they’ve made the decision to have the procedure done.

“If you know man to man you don’t want to have a child, that is not part of the responsibility that you don’t want to have in your life, you are equally as responsible to get a vasectomy,” said Zackary Eakins-Durand.

Dr. Piñon says a vasectomy is usually covered by insurance and it can be simple, as long as you’re sure this is an option to prevent pregnancy.

In this case, the couple says they’re certain, especially now when the future of reproductive rights is unclear.

“Men are just as responsible on this, and too many folks run into not bearing responsibly in childbearing and it falls on the mother,” said Eakins-Durand.

Dr. Piñon says another thing to consider right now is the future of male birth control. It’s being studied right now and says he's hearing that it’s possible it may happen sooner rather than later.