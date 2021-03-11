South Florida Dodging Raindrops Thursday Before Rise in Temperatures

While South Florida has been mostly dry for the first days of the work week, the area will be dodging the rain to end the week before a much warmer weekend.

Gusty conditions continue to linger Thursday, keeping our small craft advisory for the morning and a high risk of rip currents into the evening.

Look for scattered showers throughout the morning with more sunshine expected for the afternoon. Morning upper 60s and low 70s will drift into the upper 70s later in the day.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Look for winds and showers to dial back a bit Friday and then completely shut down for the weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 70s Friday before launching back to the 80s this weekend.

Take advantage of those lighter winds and make it a beach day.