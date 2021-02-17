South Florida Drying Out Wednesday With Warm, Humid Afternoon in Forecast

After heavy rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, South Florida will get a chance to dry out after several morning showers roll through the area.

Wednesday will offer up much less rain. In fact, after those showers we should be right back to our warm, sunny and humid pattern. Highs will be back to the mid-80s with feels like temperatures around 90 by the afternoon.

Broward County's main pump station was struck by lightning Tuesday, causing water outages to thousands of households in several cities and prompting a boil water notice.

County officials said the lightning strike hit at Broward County Water & Wastewater Services' 2A water treatment plant in Pompano Beach resulted in very little to low water pressure in all of Lighthouse Point, northern portions of Pompano Beach and parts of Deerfield Beach.

Thursday will be a carbon copy of Wednesday. Our next front is still slated to arrive late in the day on Friday. Late enough, in fact, that temperatures will still manage to push the mid-80s. Only isolated rain is expected with this front.

We have a comfortable weekend on tap with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s with low humidity too. The only downside will be the breeze. Don't expect perfect water conditions.