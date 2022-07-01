South Florida Ex-Firefighter Facing 30 Charges Following DUI Crash

A high-speed crash that severely injured six people has landed a former Jacksonville firefighter in the Broward County Jail.

Ladarius Antonio Lane-Berry, 32, of Miami Gardens, was arrested Thursday on 30 charges that include DUI, child neglect, evidence tampering and reckless driving, court records show.

According to the arrest records read in court Friday, Lane-Berry was at the wheel of a red Chevrolet Camaro about 4 p.m. April 21, when he lost control in the 4500 block of Coconut Creek Parkway and struck a traffic signal pole and control box.

A neighborhood security camera recorded the impact on video.

New surveillance footage shows the violent Coconut Creek crash that left six people hospitalized Thursday.

The Camaro was going 98 MPH on the 35 MPH roadway before crashing, according to the sports car’s Event Data Recorder or “black box,” the police report stated.

There were five passengers in the car including a 35-year-old woman, and four teenage girls, ages 17, 16, 15 and 14, said Coconut Creek police.

All six were taken to the hospital with numerous serious injuries that included a skull fracture, broken bones, and internal organ damage, said Broward assistant state attorney Ross Weiner, in court.

“There were six people in the vehicle,” he said. “The vehicle only holds five people.”

Three were treated at Broward Health North Medical Center in Pompano Beach and three went to Northwest Medical Center in Margate.

Three hours after the crash, Lane-Berry’s blood alcohol level registered .116, which is above Florida’s legal limit of .08, investigators said.

Broward Circuit Judge Phoebee Francois set bonds totaling $420,000 and ordered Lane-Berry not to drive, to get tested twice weekly for drugs and alcohol consumption, and to wear an ankle monitor, among other conditions.