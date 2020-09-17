South Florida Expected to Stay Dry Thursday Ahead of Wet Weather Return This Weekend

Parts of South Florida may not even see a drop or rain Thursday - but the wet weather is set to make its return to the area starting this weekend.

Miami-Dade and Broward are looking at continued low rain chances through the end of the week. It will be warm and humid, however, with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures above 100.

Shower and thunderstorm chances creep up this weekend with the best chance of rain coming on Sunday.

Even still, we are only talking about a 40% chance. The area stays warm and humid with highs in the 90s and feels like temperatures above 100.