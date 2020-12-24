South Florida Fair Canceled for 2021 Amid Pandemic Concerns

Yet another major South Florida event has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the annual South Florida Fair, scheduled to take place from January 15th to the 31st in West Palm Beach, has been canceled and will be replaced by a “mini” fair according to organizers.

“This decision came about due to growing concerns about the safety of our guests during this pandemic,” said Vicki Chouris, the fair’s president & CEO. “Hosting a scaled back, outdoor version of our traditional fair will still allow fairgoers to enjoy a fun-filled event.”

Organizers say the scaled back version will still feature many of the same options, including fair food along with bands, shopping and racing pigs. However, only rides for kids will be held and no indoor activities will take place.

Masks will be mandatory for all attending and sanitizer stations will be located throughout the fairgrounds.

For a complete list of prices and hours the “mini” fair will be open, click on this link.