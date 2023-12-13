South Florida families line up for annual CAMACOL holiday food giveaway

A yearly tradition during the holidays in South Florida is happening Wednesday -- known as CAMACOL’s holiday food basket giveaway.

Drive-thru distributions began at 8 a.m., but cars were lining up as early as 5 a.m. -- near the 1400 block of West Flagler Street in Little Havana.

NBC6 cameras captured drivers looking festive and playing Christmas music as they waited on their baskets.

Those baskets are delivered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Before the pandemic, organizers say they were able to serve more than 15,000 families at this event.

There was a drop-off last year, down to about 700. But this year, organizers tell NBC6 that they're hoping to help many more families.