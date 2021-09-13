South Florida Family Adopts Dog After Watching Clear The Shelters

Bessie is a really good girl, exploding with energy and bursting with love. She met her new family at Broward County Animal Care during Clear The Shelters one year ago.

Jana Bender-Sierzego surprised her son, Noah, last year when they both drove to the adoption center.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“She was in the front seat and I was in the back seat, so I was actually really happy,” Noah said, “I’ve wanted a pet for a really long time. I annoyed my mom for years, so it was kind of like a dream come true.”

“There aren’t that many cats in shelters right now. The community is really adopting cats,” Emily Wood, Director of Animal Care and Adoptions at Broward Animal Care said. “What we do need help with is large dogs because not every home has space for a large dog.”

Jana says her family is so much better off than before the adoption.

“She’s not a pet, she’s a family member for us,” she said.

“We’re the experts when it comes to matching you with the right pet for your home,” Lisa Mendheim from Broward County Animal Care said, “So we can really make sure that your match is a good match and that you have a forever friend and that you’re happy and feel confident about your decision.”

“There are animals at the shelter, they just want to experience the love,” Jana said.