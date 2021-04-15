South Florida Family Hopeful After Mother Flees Kidnappers While Escaping Nicaragua

The family of a woman who was kidnapped while fleeing Nicaragua is celebrating her freedom after she was released.

“My sister was set free,” Misael Obregon said in a YouTube video posted Wednesday. “Thank you, God. What a blessing.”

Her sister-in-law, Meylin, went viral after video of her 10-year-old-son Wilton crying to agents at the U.S. border near Texas highlighted the growing immigration crisis facing the Biden administration.

A changing policy allowing unaccompanied minors to stay in the United States has led to an influx of undocumented immigrants at the border.

Obregon’s family in Miami said the ordeal has been tough on all of them.

“My husband hasn’t been sleeping. He’s been very stressed that we couldn’t do anything about it because just imagine this isn’t easy,” Misael Obreon said. “She’s my sister in law, she’s family.”

She added Meylin and her son fled Nicaragua because they were in danger. Obregon said the family is now trying to get custody of Wilton and bring him to Miami while his biological father is also trying to get custody and keep him in his home country.

Wilton remains in U.S. government custody until a decision is made.