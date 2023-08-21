South Florida family living in Maui start relief fund to help wildfire victims

A South Florida couple living in Maui is spreading the word about the devastation on the island. They've created a relief fund for residents of Lahaina to provide vital resources.

Scott and Dana Kirby moved from South Florida to Hawaii 20 years ago. They say the people of Lahaina need help. Many are running out of the basics.

Just four miles north of the disaster zone in Lahaina, Scott Kirby and his family are working with a team of volunteers to supply their neighbors with food, water, gas, and other necessities.

"I'm one of the only ones that actually walked down to the destruction area the day after the fire so I saw everything. It looked like an atomic bomb had been dropped. I saw death all around me," Kirby said.

The wildfire is now the deadliest in modern U.S. history. The Maui County Mayor said at least 114 are dead and more than 800 others are unaccounted for.

The number of people initially feared missing surpassed 2,000, but as cellphone communications were restored, people were able to make contact with their loved ones.

"We have had cellphone access for the last three or four days, but we didn't have it for the first nine or 10 days," Kirby said.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration for the state that made federal aid funding available to help residents recover, but Kirby says residents haven't seen much help from government agencies on the ground.

"The real story is how we have had to create by ourselves our community, a hub, where people can come and get food, gas, supplies, diapers," Kirby said. "These are displaced families that literally don't have a dollar to their name, they have lost everything, so all day long people from other islands are privately bringing us goods through boats, jet skis."

Kirby set up a fund hoping to keep up the relief efforts. He wants to see the town rebuild, but at this point, most are in survival mode.

"We have little babies running around, we have displaced families that don't have anywhere to go working in our camp because they don't have anywhere to go," said Kirby.

FEMA says they've approved more than $7 million in assistance.

If you'd like to help with Kirby's fund click here.