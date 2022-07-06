South Florida Family Searching for Missing Man Living With Autism

A South Florida mother is desperate to find her son, who has been missing since the Fourth of July.

Alejandro Suarez, 20, has autism. He left his house at around 8 a.m. Monday and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket, boots and a backpack.

His car was later found in the parking lot of a church across the street from Miami-Dade College's Kendall campus, police said.

Suarez's mother told NBC 6 that her son said he had to meet with a teacher — but that worried her since it was a holiday.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Three hours later, she started texting him, and he didn’t answer, she said.

The mother said she went to the school, found out there were no classes and said a security guard saw him.

The car was found with the keys and a letter inside, saying that he had taken all of his belongings and wasn’t coming back and didn’t want to be contacted," she said.

His mother said she doesn’t believe he wrote it.

"I feel something in my heart. For me, something happened," she said.

Suarez is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The mother says her son has only been driving for a year and was nonverbal until he was 5 years old.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.