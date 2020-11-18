South Florida Feeling Like Fall With Breezy, Dry Conditions Through Work Week

South Florida residents waiting for fall to arrive are finally getting a taste of the season Wednesday with breezy conditions sticking around to the weekend.

A cold front pushed through and you can feel it out there with temperatures and especially the humidity pushing much lower, but winds are going in the opposite direction.

We have wind advisories in play for South Florida with gusts expected to hit 35 mph, a small craft advisory with seas hitting 11 feet off the Broward and Miami-Dade coastlines and a gale warning for the Keys as seas could top 12 feet on your Wednesday.

In addition, king tide flooding could also occur, especially around high tide. No chance for rain Wednesday with highs struggling to hit 80. This is actually seasonable for this time of the year as average highs for Miami come in at 81 degrees.

Low rain chances and windy conditions are with us for the entire week as highs slowly warm to the low 80s by Friday. We could see a few raindrops and a little less wind by the weekend.