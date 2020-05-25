Soggy South Florida With Flood Watch Extended to Tuesday Morning

Plans for Memorial Day events will likely be put on hold this year as South Florida will be dodging raindrops and avoiding a floody forecast for much of the start of this week.

A Flood Watch issued this weekend was extend into Tuesday morning for the entire area and be much of the story for this holiday weekend after major storms arrived late Sunday night across the area.

A potential weak tornado hit near Zoo Miami in the early hours of Monday around 2 a.m., with officials waiting until sunrise to investigate.

The consistent story has been rain. Between two and four inches of rain fell on Sunday alone with about the same expected Monday. Highs will struggle to get out of the low-80s for most of the day.

Rain chances remain quite high into Tuesday before finally ramping down into the middle to late part of the week. Highs will push back into the upper-80s.