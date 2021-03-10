first alert weather

South Florida Feeling the Breeze Wednesday With Seasonable Temperatures

Lighter winds are expected this weekend, allowing more 80s to filter in

After weeks of above average temperatures, South Florida will continue to feel more like March on Wednesday and for the rest of the work week.

At the same time, strong high pressure off the North Carolina coast will keep gusty winds in the forecast again Wednesday. A small craft advisory continues, along with a high risk of rip currents.

Look for spotty showers too as highs remain in the mid to upper 70s. The forecast looks similar for the balance of the week.

Lighter winds are expected this weekend, allowing more 80s to filter in. Boating and beaching should be a little smoother and the timing couldn't be any better. Rain chances will be near zero.

