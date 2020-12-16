first alert weather

South Florida Feeling The Heat Wednesday Before Front Brings Cooler Temps

This front will make its presence felt Friday as morning lows dip into the mid-50s with highs in the low to mid-70s

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're growing tired of the warmer weather across South Florida in the middle of holiday shopping, a cold front arriving later in the week could change things.

South Florida is looking at another warm and muggy day as highs Wednesday hit the mid-80s. Despite the extra humidity, we should stay dry under partly cloudy skies. 

Local

News You Should Know 54 mins ago

6 Things to Know: Nursing Homes to Start Vaccinating Residents, Annual Food Basket Giveaway Gets New Look

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

A front arrives late in the day Thursday, giving us another warm day with spotty showers. Highs will once again eclipse 80 degrees. This front will make its presence felt Friday as morning lows dip into the mid-50s with highs in the low to mid-70s.

The weekend looks fantastic with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-60s. This is spot on average for this time of the year.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us