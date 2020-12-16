South Florida Feeling The Heat Wednesday Before Front Brings Cooler Temps

If you're growing tired of the warmer weather across South Florida in the middle of holiday shopping, a cold front arriving later in the week could change things.

South Florida is looking at another warm and muggy day as highs Wednesday hit the mid-80s. Despite the extra humidity, we should stay dry under partly cloudy skies.

A front arrives late in the day Thursday, giving us another warm day with spotty showers. Highs will once again eclipse 80 degrees. This front will make its presence felt Friday as morning lows dip into the mid-50s with highs in the low to mid-70s.

The weekend looks fantastic with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-60s. This is spot on average for this time of the year.