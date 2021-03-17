South Florida Feeling the Heat Wednesday With Even Hotter Temps Arriving

The break from our recent heat in South Florida won't take place Wednesday or even the rest of this work week with even more temperatures well above average on the way.

We are locked into a warm, rain free and slightly breezy pattern Wednesday as morning temperatures were well into the mid-70s and highs will push into the low to mid-80s.

A breeze of 10-15 miles per hour will keep a moderate rip current risk in play and a moderate chop on Biscayne Bay. Otherwise, the breeze is your friend.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s and maybe even warmer Thursday into Friday as our breeze remains and the winds actually turn more to the south. We stay mostly dry, but a few showers could arrive with a front later Friday.

The front will bring lower humidity and highs that will struggle to hit 80 degrees. Morning temperatures will dip into the low 60s with just a few raindrops possible on Sunday.