South Florida Firefighters ‘Fill the Boot' With Donations for Muscular Dystrophy

Firefighters in South Florida are taking to the streets again to raise money for a cause in an event that happens every Labor Day weekend.

Fill the Boot is an annual initiative where firefighters all over the country collect money and donate the funds to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Men and women from various fire rescue departments gather at major intersections in South Florida in safety vests, using boots as their vessels to collect donations.

The donations collected go toward muscular dystrophy research to hopefully find a cure for the disease. The money also benefits a week-long summer camp for those who are living with it.

“It's a week of taking individuals and letting them live a normal life,” said City of Miami firefighter, Ryan Ventimiglia. “They go swimming, they go kayaking, to shoot a bow and arrow, whatever we can do to help them have a better life.”

The agencies have big shoes to fill. Miami Fire says they are hoping to collect $35,000 this year.

They’ve already received a donation from Mayor Francis Suarez of $5,000 that will go towards their goal.

If you’re out and about this labor day weekend, be mindful of who you’re donating to, in order to make sure you’re actually helping the cause.

“Traditionally what you see are firemen out there with a safety vest and a boot, with a poster raising awareness for the cause, and trying to collect money for this great cause,” said Coral Gables firefighter Norman Angel.

Plus, you’ll see the traditional red engines near wherever they are collecting.

Firefighters tell us this is just one way to show their commitment to the community, beyond responding to emergencies.

“It shows that being a firefighter isn’t just responding to 911 calls and emergency calls,” said Ventimiglia. “It’s also protecting the citizens in every way we can.”