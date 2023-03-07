South Florida Flirting With Near-Record High Temperatures Once Again Tuesday

South Florida will be feeling the heat for yet another day on Tuesday before some relief could be coming across the area in the coming days.

We saw another round of record heat on Monday and Tuesday looks no different. Morning temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s and then quickly warm up by late day. Highs will race into the mid-80s across the Keys and into the upper 80s throughout Miami-Dade and Broward.

Once again, very little rain is expected.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A front approaches late Wednesday and this front will be noticeable. Highs may struggle to get out of the 70s both Thursday and Friday. The last time any of us saw high below 80 was way back on February 14th! We may get a few showers on Wednesday as well...something we haven't seen much of lately.

Temperatures warm back into the low to mid-80s this weekend with some spotty showers in the offing.