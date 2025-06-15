South Florida gay couple shares their journey to fatherhood

Father’s Day weekend is also the celebration of Stonewall Pride, an event that commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Riots and the start of the LGBTQ+ human rights movement.

In honor of both festivities, NBC6 sat down with the Goodwin Mamrosh gay couple in North Miami to talk about their journey of fatherhood and the impact it’s made on their children’s lives.

“They call me Daddy Melton and call him Poppa Timmy,” said Melton Goodwin.

On a Tuesday afternoon, the house is full of laughter, and joyous chaos. In 17-year-old Alex’s words, life here is “loud and loving.”

It might be due to the six kids who live here: Braiden, Kendra, Gabriel, Alex, Mackenzie, and Kendall. Melton and Thomas are their fathers.

“For us in the beginning we felt like we wanted to become parents, but at the same time we never felt the need to have our own, because there were so many other kids out there that needed a special place to stay,” said Thomas Mamrosh.

Their journey to fatherhood, Melton explained, started roughly 20 years ago.

"There were not a lot of gay adoptions or really any, gay adoptions, because this was prior to gay adoption being legal here in Florida, so we were kind of in the beginning stages of it. And luckily Kendra is part of my biological family,” he said.

Which is how Melton became Kendra’s legal guardian when she was roughly 18 months old.

The journey towards her adoption was difficult at times, but was made smoother when gay marriage and adoption by gay parents became legal in 2015.

"I think the only challenges were really in the beginning, and we were the first to adopt. And I think just people seeing us and getting to know us in the neighborhood. There’s not really been too many challenges other than what happens in court,” said Melton.

For Thomas, “it doesn’t really make things different for us as a same-sex couple, as it would for anyone else.”

Kendra is now almost 21-year-old. She became Melton and Thomas’ first child, when she was adopted in 2016.

"For me the role of a father is having someone who protects you and support you and have your back. So, I think that’s really important," she said.

And it’s Kendra who spurred Melton and Thomas to consider expanding the family.

“As she started to get more of a middle school age she wanted some siblings, so we chose the path of foster care, became foster parents."

Through the years dozens of kids have found a temporary home at the Goodwin Mamrosh household. And many are still a part of the family’s life.

"A lot of them come here, we still see them," said Melton.

And they call themselves lucky ones, who have been able to become permanent fathers to six kids, and currently fathering a seventh child who they hope to have the same opportunity to adopt.

Being a father, is a role that they always knew they wanted to fill.

"Honestly I think it is the most important role that a human can have," said Melton.

"It is so important which is why I hope we can be a good example, not just to gay fathers, but to fathers, to stay in their kids’ lives because kids need their parents. They need a father, they need a mother, or two fathers or two mothers. But they need their parents."

For Thomas it is also a crucial part of his life.

"I can speak from being an adoptive father. The love that I have for these children is chosen, and I am here to honor their story and be the biggest supporter that I can for them."

And their kids echo that sentiment.

“We got really lucky, it was a good catch,” said Braiden.

“When we first got here, this was our first time having male foster parents. I kept bugging the social worker, I want a dad. And now I have two. I didn’t really understand the role of a father before I came here, but I think they are excellent examples of it.”

His half-brother Gabriel said: "Right now they are kind of everything to me, I don’t know where I would be if it wasn’t for them."

For Alex, "the importance of a father is not just someone who cares for you but someone who stands by your side and will be your backbone for a good majority of your life. And it’s just like your best friend but really your parent."