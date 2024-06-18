South Florida girl dressed as ‘Mini Adele' has unforgettable moment with singer at Vegas show

At a recent Adele concert in Las Vegas, a 4-year-old South Florida girl named Valentina Arguello stole the show in a way that could only be described as "Rolling in the Deep."

Dressed as Adele's mini-me in a stunning dress that mirrored the star's iconic style, she captured the hearts of everyone present.

Valentina’s unforgettable moment came during Adele's weekend performance. The singer noticed the young girl dressed in a beautiful black dress detailed in white silk taffeta. It matched one of Adele’s famous looks featured on her Instagram.

As Adele paused to say hello and snap a quick photo with Valentina, the heartwarming interaction was captured on video by her mother, Alexandra. The clip quickly went viral, amassing over 8 million views online.

During an interview with NBC6, Valentina eagerly responded when asked if she had any favorite Adele songs.

"'Hello'!" she said.

She even sang a bit for us: "Hello from the other side..."

Valentina's mother explained how she was just browsing for tickets to see her favorite artist when she came across tickets for the Las Vegas show and "by default, Valentina, who has grown up listening to all of her music, who is also a big fan, and when I said I got tickets: 'I want to go to Las Vegas.'"

With only three days before their trip, the challenge of finding an outfit began. Valentina expressed that she wanted to look beautiful, and indeed she did. They spent the next day finding inspiration online, and when they did, Valentina's grandmother — who happens to be a seamstress — was able to make the iconic dress just two days before the trip!

Valentina's dress took inspiration from one of Adele's red carpet looks, a black formal dress detailed with white silk sleeves.

Valentina may not fully grasp the extent of her viral fame, but her family does. They are incredibly proud of their little girl and the dress, which her grandmother put together just three days before the concert.

“Rumor Has It” that this is a moment the Arguello family will cherish forever, celebrating not only Valentina's star moment but also the love and effort that went into making it possible.