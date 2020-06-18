South Florida Gun Store Unveils ‘No Masks' Policy for Customers Over Safety Concern

A gun shop in South Florida is catching the attention of people for one rule that may seem surprising in the world of the current coronavirus pandemic: no masks allowed.

Guns and School Training Center in West Palm Beach says the rule was done over a concern about crime and the store becoming a target for thieves with faces covered.

"We have zero problems with the mask as a concept," owner Alex Shkop told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV. "It's just the safety issue. We have people in store and we don't want any problems."

Shkop said customers are allowed to wear masks inside if they call ahead and make arrangements, something not everyone was willing to do.

"I would at least stick my head in the door and if there was a lot of people, I wouldn't go in," said Broward County resident Robert Cruz.