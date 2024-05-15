South Florida hit 6 heat records on Wednesday. How hot was it?

Wednesday is the official start of rainy season — which isn’t just about rain, but also about the humidity, which began surging over the last two weeks.

When you couple the higher humidity with record-setting temps, you get some unbelievable feels-like temps or heat indices.

We have three climate locations: Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Key West. On Wednesday, all three locations saw both a record for the warmest low and a record for the warmest high. That’s six records alone for May 15, and many more expected across all of South Florida through Sunday.

Wednesday saw a high temperature of 96° in Miami, the hottest day since Sep. 13.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Fort Lauderdale’s peak heat index was 109°, the hottest “feeling” day of the season at FLL.

Key West had a shocking dew point of 82°, which created a feels-like temperature of 114° at 5 p.m.

While we may see some strong storms on Thursday, it won’t bring any relief. In fact, the rain may just add to the humidity. Slightly cooler air in the lower 90s is expected by next week.