South Florida high school coach accused of attempting romantic relationship with student

A former South Florida high school basketball coach was arrested after being accused of enticing a student to have a romantic relationship, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the arrest report by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO), the student claimed that from August of 2022 to May of 2024, Charles Keith Mackery, a teacher and basketball coach at Olympic Heights High School, had been touching her inappropriately and making romantic statements.

The 17 year old student reported that these incidents occurred 15 to 20 times over the two-year period both in his classroom and his office, according to police.

Mackrey first met the girl in one of his classes where he told students that they could be basketball managers for the basketball team he coached.

He then received all the students phone numbers who were interested in the position and began texting the one student separately, sending flirting texts.

In addition to texts, he was FaceTiming her at all hours of the night and stated that he wanted to run away with her, according to the arrest report.

An email sent Wednesday by the principal of Olympic Heights High School to students and parents, clarified that Mackrey had not been employed by the school district for over a year.

"The District holds all employees to the highest standards of conduct and is committed to a safe learning environment for all students," Olympic Heights High School Principal Kelly Mills Burke said. "We expect every staff member to meet the professional and ethical standards necessary to ensure the safety of students and community members, and to provide the best possible educational experience."

"The safety and well-being of our students is my highest priority."

Mackrey went before a judge, who set a bond at $25,000.