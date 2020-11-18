coronavirus

Jackson Memorial, Memorial Regional Hospitals to Receive Covid-19 Vaccine

Two South Florida hospitals are among the five in Florida that will receive a vaccine in the coming weeks

Marco Bello | Reuters

Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami and Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood are among the first hospitals in Florida that will receive Covid-19 vaccines, officials said Wednesday.

Jackson Memorial expects to receive a limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine in mid-December and purchased equipment, such as extra-cold freezers, to safely and properly store the vaccines, a spokesperson for Jackson Health System said in a statement.

Frontline health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and first responders would be the first groups to get the vaccine. Jackson Health said they completed the proper registration to be eligible for participation in the Florida Shots Program.

Memorial Healthcare System confirmed in a statement that the hospital is prepared to "receive and properly store the Covid-19 vaccines and will follow the guidance of the CDC to administer the vaccines." They did not specify whether the vaccines would be from Pfizer or Moderna.

The Sun Sentinel reported hospitals in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville will also receive vaccines.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that their vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 and, in addition, appeared to fend off severe disease.

Moderna said Monday preliminary phase three trial data shows its vaccine is more than 94% effective in preventing the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusJackson Memorial HospitalPfizer Inccovid-19 vaccine
