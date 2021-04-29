These South Florida Hospitals Scored an ‘A' on Safety Report Card

A safety report card for U.S. hospitals was released Thursday and 10 South Florida hospitals passed with flying colors.
The LeapFrog Group, a national watchdog organization, graded more than 2,700 hospitals across the U.S. based on several factors, including each facility’s ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.
In Miami-Dade and Broward counties, 10 hospitals scored an “A,” 11 scored a “B” and 11 scored a “C.” No hospitals in the area were given a “D” or “F.”
Memorial Hospital Miramar was the only South Florida facility in the watchdog’s Spring 2021 straight “A” class of 27 hospitals, meaning it has scored an “A” on every report card since the group began grading hospitals in 2012.
The group says that straight “A” hospitals were far better prepared in the painstaking fight against COVID-19 due to their focus on patient safety as a top institutional priority.
“Hospitals with a consistent pattern of protecting patients from errors, accidents, and injuries, like these straight ‘A’ hospitals, seem to have been more prepared when the pandemic hit,” said Leah Binder, the watchdog group’s president and CEO.
Here’s how the group graded South Florida’s hospitals:
These South Florida hospitals scored an 'A'
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Westside Regional Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital Weston
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Baptist Health South Florida
- Baptist Health South Florida Homestead
These South Florida hospitals scored a 'B'
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Florida Medical Center
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Baptist Health South Florida
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Click here for a detailed list of Florida’s hospitals safety grades and more information on how they were earned.