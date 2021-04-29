These South Florida Hospitals Scored an ‘A' on Safety Report Card

A safety report card for U.S. hospitals was released Thursday and 10 South Florida hospitals passed with flying colors.

The LeapFrog Group, a national watchdog organization, graded more than 2,700 hospitals across the U.S. based on several factors, including each facility’s ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties, 10 hospitals scored an “A,” 11 scored a “B” and 11 scored a “C.” No hospitals in the area were given a “D” or “F.”

Memorial Hospital Miramar was the only South Florida facility in the watchdog’s Spring 2021 straight “A” class of 27 hospitals, meaning it has scored an “A” on every report card since the group began grading hospitals in 2012.

The group says that straight “A” hospitals were far better prepared in the painstaking fight against COVID-19 due to their focus on patient safety as a top institutional priority.

“Hospitals with a consistent pattern of protecting patients from errors, accidents, and injuries, like these straight ‘A’ hospitals, seem to have been more prepared when the pandemic hit,” said Leah Binder, the watchdog group’s president and CEO.

Here’s how the group graded South Florida’s hospitals:

These South Florida hospitals scored an 'A'

Broward Health Imperial Point

Holy Cross Hospital

Westside Regional Medical Center

Cleveland Clinic Hospital Weston

Memorial Hospital Pembroke

Memorial Regional Hospital

Memorial Hospital West

Memorial Hospital Miramar

Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida Homestead

These South Florida hospitals scored a 'B'

Broward Health Coral Springs

Florida Medical Center

Memorial Regional Hospital South

Palmetto General Hospital

Hialeah Hospital

North Shore Medical Center

Mount Sinai Medical Center

Mercy Hospital

Coral Gables Hospital

West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Click here for a detailed list of Florida’s hospitals safety grades and more information on how they were earned.