South Florida Hosting Several Food Distribution Events Thursday Helping During Pandemic

Several locations across South Florida will be handing out free food on Thursday to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Fort Lauderdale, residents can head to Mills Pond Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. as the first 1,000 cars will get a container of food until it all runs out. Residents must remain in their cars while they are at the park, which is located at 2201 Northwest 9th Avenue.

Several other events are taking place in Broward County, including one starting at 9 a.m. at the Miramar Regional Park (16801 Miramar Parkway) and another in Pembroke Pines starting at 10 a.m. at the Charles F. Dodge City Center (601 City Center Way).

In Miami-Dade County, the city of Hialeah will be hosting a food distribution event starting at 10 a.m. at Goodlet Park (4200 West 8th Avenue) hosted by elected officials.